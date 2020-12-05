Thank you for Reading.

Christi Brubaker
SYSTEM

CHRISTI LORRAINE BRUBAKER, 62, of Charleston passed away December 3, 2020 at Charleston Area Medical Center. Christi was born November 30, 1958 at Parkersburg, a daughter of Judith J. Neely Wilson of Parkersburg and the late Garland E. Wilson, Jr.

Christi attended River Ridge Church. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse and was employed with Encova Insurance.

In addition to her mother, Christi is survived by her husband, Gregory A. Brubaker, her daughter, Jessica (Tracy) Miller of Charleston; her beloved grandson, Lucas Miller; her sister, Julie (Rodney) Somerville of Jane Lew, W.Va.; brother-in-law, Darrin (Sarah) Brubaker of Lubeck, W.Va.; nieces and nephew, Stephanie Somerville, Katy Somerville, Megan Somerville and Bradley Brubaker; great niece and nephew, Mackenzie and Elijah Martin.

Services will be held at a later date. The Vaughan Funeral Home, Parkersburg, is honored to assist the Brubaker Family with arrangements.