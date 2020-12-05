Christi Brubaker

CHRISTI LORRAINE BRUBAKER, 62, of Charleston passed away December 3, 2020 at Charleston Area Medical Center. Christi was born November 30, 1958 at Parkersburg, a daughter of Judith J. Neely Wilson of Parkersburg and the late Garland E. Wilson, Jr.
Christi attended River Ridge Church. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse and was employed with Encova Insurance.
In addition to her mother, Christi is survived by her husband, Gregory A. Brubaker, her daughter, Jessica (Tracy) Miller of Charleston; her beloved grandson, Lucas Miller; her sister, Julie (Rodney) Somerville of Jane Lew, W.Va.; brother-in-law, Darrin (Sarah) Brubaker of Lubeck, W.Va.; nieces and nephew, Stephanie Somerville, Katy Somerville, Megan Somerville and Bradley Brubaker; great niece and nephew, Mackenzie and Elijah Martin.
Services will be held at a later date. The Vaughan Funeral Home, Parkersburg, is honored to assist the Brubaker Family with arrangements.