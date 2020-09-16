CHRISTINA "CHRIS" LOUDIN, 70, of Saint Albans passed away Monday September 14 at CAMC Memorial.
Chris is preceded in death by her husband Harold Loudin, parents Alfa and Mary Jones, daughter Tammy Cook, grandchildren Adam Woodrum and Chelsea Cottrill.
She is survived by her children Danny (Amy) Peck, Jean and husband Darrell Miller, 6 stepchildren, sister Patricia Bailey, brother Charlie Jones, 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.
A Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday September 18, at Emma Chapel Cemetery Liberty, WV with Pastor Jerry Walls officiating. Burial will follow in the cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home 147 Main Street Poca is assisting the Loudin family.