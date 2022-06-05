Christina “Christi” Martin

CHRISTINA "CHRISTI" ANN MARTIN, 70, of Sissonville, WV, passed away due to complications from cancer on May 21, 2022, at Myrtle Beach, SC, during its 83rd Bike Week.
She is survived by her husband, John Martin of Sissonville, WV, her daughter and husband, Stephanie and Kevin Whitehart, their children and her granddaughters, McKenzie and Kaelyn Whitehart, all of Trinity, NC, and her dog, Mia; and many neighbors and friends that she considered family. She was preceded in death by her only son, Andy Martin, her mother, Franca Tognotti Martin of Charleston, WV, and her father, Harold M. Martin, of Fayette Co., WV.
Christi attended Charleston Catholic and Marshall University and retired from the medical field where she spent her career working for several doctor's offices in the Charleston area.
Christi suffered her first heart attack and open-heart surgery twenty years ago, unfortunately, in recent years she was plagued with thyroid and lung cancer and after radiation and chemotherapy was in remission from both. She knocked off a "bucket list" trip as she and John traveled to Las Vegas with their daughter, Stephanie and her family in April. On the day of her ICU hospitalization, she rode motorcycles with John and her friends and had dinner at Myrtle Beach. She was a fighter and never gave up and after overcoming her many health issues, she passed away of an infection in the port used for her chemotherapy and immunization.
Honoring her wishes, Christi will be cremated with Myrtle Beach Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Her ashes will be placed in the ocean at 67th Street, Myrtle Beach, where her son, Andy's ashes were also placed and in recognition of her love of the ocean, and at Upper Place Farm, Sissonville, in recognition of her love for her home and West Virginia.
A gathering to honor and remember Christi will be held at her and John Martin's home in Sissonville, WV, on July 16, from 3 to 6 p.m. All are welcome where we will laugh, snack and remember fun times with Christi, as she would want her family and friends to do.