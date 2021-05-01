CHRISTINA D. SPAULDING, 49 years old of Beckley, West Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, after a long illness. Christina was born in Ripley, West Virginia, on September 22, 1971. She was a graduate of Poca High School in Poca, West Virginia, and BridgeValley Community and Technical College in South Charleston, West Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Spaulding; her maternal grandparents, James and Edna Smith; and, her paternal grandparents, Floyd and Flotella Starcher.
She is survived by her parents, Dennis and Virginia Starcher of Given, West Virginia; her sister and brother-in-law, Mindy Moore and Rev. Thomas Moore, Jr., of Dunbar, West Virginia; her nephew and niece, Andrew Moore and Abigail Moore; many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins; and, her fianc , Danny Clere.
Christina enjoyed traveling and spending time with family. She loved growing up on a farm and spending time outdoors helping in the hayfield, hunting, and caring for the animals. She loved to go fishing and plant flowers. She was an avid horse lover. Her favorite thing was to take off for a ride on her horse, Thunder. At one time, she worked with the Kids and Bits horse program for special needs children. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
She loved children. Most of all, she was crazy about her niece and nephew and was always willing to be there for them, whether it was to dress up in Halloween costumes, encourage them to do good in school, or to show support in their extracurricular activities.
Christina was loved and will be missed by her family and her friends.
Per Christina's wishes, she will be cremated and a private ceremony will be held at a later date to celebrate her life. Arrangements are being handled by Melton Mortuary and Cremation Center, Beckley, West Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the American Diabetes Association, National Kidney Foundation, or your local animal shelter.