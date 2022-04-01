Christina Estep Bennet

CHRISTINA "CHRISSY" ESTEP BENNETT, age 87, of Ridgeview, WV, passed away to be with her Lord and Savior on March 26, 2022.
She was a Baptist. Chrissy's hobbies were cross stitching and reading. She was a retired kindergartner and preschool teacher. She taught in Polk County Florida.
Born Dec. 13, 1934, in Ridgeview, West Virginia, Chrissy was preceded in death by her parents, Everte Carl Estep and Vallie Miller Estep; her siblings, Edith Smith, Evert Estep, Evelyn Defeo, Ernie Estep, Emogene Miller, and Eugene Estep.
She is survived by her husband, Charles "Jack" Bennett; her two children, Donna Bennett and Greg Bennett; one grandson, JD Bennett. Chrissy was an aunt to eighteen nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV on April 2, 2022 at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A graveside service will follow at Memory Gardens in Madison, WV. The family asks that masks be worn at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Amedisys Hospice, Att: Donations, 2975 Crouse Lane, Burlington, NC. 27215.
Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at Cumby Funeral Home in Archdale, NC and at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV.