Christina Jean Jack

CHRISTINA JEAN LAMM JACK, 44, of Clendenin passed away March 6th, 2021 at her residence. She was born April 3rd, 1976 to Terry and Linda Lamm. Christina attended Pinch Elementary, Elkview Middle School, and was a 1995 graduate of Herbert Hoover High School. She was also a member of Mount Tabor United Methodist Church. Christina's life were her children, she enjoyed spending time with her boys, playing games and watching them play sports. Christina also greatly enjoyed traveling with her family. She was employed at State Equipment, Cross Lanes for twenty-six years.
In addition to her parents Christina is survived by her loving husband, John Jack; sons, Wayne Lee Jack and John William Jack II; brother, Jason Lamm; sister, Tara Lamm; and several loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends.
Service will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 9th, 2021 at Mount Tabor United Methodist Church with Pastor Danny Kinder officiating. Burial will follow the service in Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
Visitation will be 6-8pm, Monday, March 8th, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.