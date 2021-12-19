CHRISTINA MARIA JOSEPH passed away on December 17, 2021 after an incredibly strong and courageous six months battle with the complications following a tragic accident that left her paralyzed.
Christina was born on June 4, 1989 in Santa Maria, Brazil. She was adopted at the age of six months old by her parents, Albert and Marsha Joseph. She graduated from George Washington High School where she was a member of the marching band. She later graduated from the Aveda Institute in Chapell Hill, NC and was a licensed esthetician. In addition to her work in the health and beauty field she also enjoyed working as an accomplished barista creatively preparing her customers' favorite coffee brews. Christina loved to read and listen to music. She was very good at trivia and would always be the best in the room when watching a game show at home. She enjoyed movies, in particular the Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, and Hobbit series, which she watched with her father. She will always be remembered for her smile that she continued to show even approaching her final moments.
Christina was preceded in death by her brother John Michael Joseph, grandparents Wiliam H. and Mary E. Crist, and grandfather Joseph T. Joseph. She is survived by her parents Albert and Marsha Joseph, brother Allen Joseph, nephew Drew Joseph, grandmother Nazira Joseph, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
Christina's family thanks all those who have offered support and prayers during the very difficult times since her accident. They are also grateful to the health care workers who provided kind and loving care.
A smaller family service will be held at a later date. On-line condolences can be left at bollingerfuneralhome wv@gmail.com