CHRISTINA MARIE COBERN, 41 of Simmons Creek passed away September 24, 2020 following a long illness.
She was a great mother, her children loved her dearly and she loved them so much.
Preceding her in death was her brother, Jesse John Cobern.
Surviving are her former husband and love of her life, Randell Proctor of Charleston; sons, Joseph Whorley of Campbells Creek; Johnathan Proctor of Charleston; daughters, Alexus Weese (William) of Mammoth, Whittney Proctor, Kaitlyn Proctor (Michael) all of Charleston; parents, Jesse Willard and Sonia Stone Cobern; and grandchildren, Grace, Coen, Maddalyn, Kendalyn, James and Sean.
A gathering of her family and friends and walk through visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
In keeping with Christina's final requests, her cremation wishes will be honored following the visitation.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which require face masks to be worn and that social distancing be observed should you wish to attend the funeral service.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.