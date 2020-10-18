CHRISTINA MARIE CREASY, born in South Korea on January 19, 1945 went to be with the Lord at approximately 8:44am October 17, 2020 in Barboursville, WV where she was a resident of Wyngate Assisted Living. Christina is preceded in death by her first husband, Teddy Gibson of South Charleston, WV, and her granddaughter, Sarah Beth Napier, of Barboursville, WV.
She is survived by her current husband, Reverend Keith Creasy of Barboursville and by her two children, daughter, Treasa Conrad of Southaven, MS along with husband, Patrick, and grandchildren Sydney and Zachary, and her son, Christopher Gibson of Teays Valley, WV along with wife Cynthia and granddaughter, Scarlett. Christina is also survived by two brothers and two sisters in South Korea.
Also surviving are family members brought into Christina's life when she married Keith, which include Keith's son, Greg Creasy of Huntington, WV along with wife, Robin and their children, Blake and his wife Megan and their child, Jeremiah; Luke and his fianc , Sadie; and Max, as well as Keith's daughter, Kathleen Napier of Barboursville, WV along with husband Mark and grandchildren; Jeremy and his wife Sharon and their children Josiah and Judah; and Jason and his wife Casey and their children, Lilly, Noah, and Hallie and great nephews Justice Palmer and Doug Melton.
Christina was a beloved hair stylist in Teays Valley for 20 years. She was a prayer warrior whose love and prayers changed the lives of all she knew. Christina professed her faith and was baptized at Maranatha Fellowship in St. Albans, WV. She served the Lord at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, Teays Valley, WV then at Pea Ridge Baptist Church where her husband and son-in-law both served.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family service will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 11:00 am EST. To comply with COVID precautions, the service will be live-streamed by Beard Mortuary www.beardmortuary.com.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Pea Ridge Baptist Church in Huntington, WV, at 5945 East Pea Ridge Road, 25705. Those donations will be dispersed to charities important to Christina.