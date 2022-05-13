CHRISTINA MAY BARNETT, 47 of Marmet transitioned to her heavenly home on April 29, 2022 following a sudden illness.
She was employed as a Home Health Aide and cared for her aunt for several years.
Preceding her in death were Grandmothers: Cilicia Moore, Dolly Nottingham and Eva Harless, Grandfather: Sanford Moore, Uncle: Joseph Cassel and Aunt: Donna Bragg.
Surviving are her mother, Betty Barnett of Marmet; father, Gary Barnett of WV; sister, Cherrie (Will) Ferrell of Marmet; aunts, Brenda Harless, Linda McGraw, Tina Neal and Anita Rhodes; uncles, James "Bucky" Cassell, Larry Cassell, James "Bubby" Cassell; nephew, Joshua Lyttle and neices, Makayla Lyttle and Lesley Lyttle.
Christina was a kind and generous person who loved her family and every animal she came into contact with. She didn't know a stranger. Her smile would light up any room. Over the years, she spent a great deal of time with her nieces and nephew and loved attending any events they were involved in.
The family would like to give a special thanks to CORE for their kindness and compassion while following Christina's wish for organ donation.
Funeral was 1 p.m. Saturday May 7, 2022 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet with Pastor Terry Russell officiating. Burial was in Marmet Cemetery. Visitation was 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home.