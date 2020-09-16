Christina Pennington Garcia

CHRISTINA "CHRISTIE" PENNINGTON GARCIA, 44 of Charleston went home to be with the Lord on September 12, 2020 after a long illness. She was born March 7, 1976 to Ritchie and Shari Pennington of Port Charlotte, FL.
She is preceded in death by her husband Lee Garcia; ex-husband Nelson Mitchell and grandmother Pauline Shannon. In addition to her parents Christie is survived by her children Brittany (Christian) Hudnall and Sierra (Stevan) Brackett all of FL; sister Cari (Martin)Skiles of Charleston; grandchildren Amillia Brackett of FL, Jaylinn, Layla, Lillian and Braxton Hudnall all of FL and nieces Haylee, Macie and Emma Skiles of Charleston.
There will be no services at this time and a celebration of Christie's life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.