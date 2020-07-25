CHRISTINA SAMSON (BALLINGALL) GILLIES, 100, of Point Pleasant, WV, passed away July 23, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at New Hope Bible Baptist Church in Point Pleasant, Monday, July 27, 2020, at 11:30 AM.
Friends may visit the family at the church from 10-11:30 AM prior to the service. Burial will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow, WV following the service at the church.
Due to the pandemic, face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flower donations should be made to the Gabriel Project at the church or to the charity of your choice. Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is serving the family.