Christine Asberry Runyon
CHRISTINE ASBERRY RUNYON, 90, of Clothier, WV passed away March 21, 2021.

She was born at Van, WV on April 1, 1930, a daughter of the late Elbert and Gracie Asberry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband James; and her sisters Lois Gunnoe, Virginia Martz, Phyllis Gregg and Edy Mahone.

She was a member of Rolling Heights Baptist Church in Linwood, NC and a former member of Wharton Baptist Church in Wharton, WV. She was a Christian for 57 years.

She is survived by her son, Jim Runyon (Lisa) of Rock Hill, SC; daughters, Kathy Middaugh (Larry) of Conway, SC and Jill Bradley (Boyce) of Clothier, WV; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and a host of loving nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family.

You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.

