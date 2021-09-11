CHRISTINE COLETTA HUNT, 78, of St. Albans went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Hospice of CAMC, Charleston.
She is preceded in death by her son, Rick Shaffer; first husband, George Henry Shaffer; and parents, Herbert & Coletta Quinn.
Christina was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and Christian woman. She was a member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church and has attended Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church for twenty-seven faithful years. She sang in the church choir, taught Sunday School, and was faithful to church. She retired from State Farm Ins. company and always enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband of seventeen years, John Hunt; sons, Shawn (Tera) Shaffer and George Shaffer III; siblings, Kenneth (Donna) Quinn, Ann (Roland) Schoolcraft, Ed (Donna) Quinn, and Steve Quinn; and multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Christina's favorite quote: "Let your light shine for the Lord"
Family asks that everyone wear a mask for everyone attending the visitation and service for safety.
The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m., on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Lee Swor officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park in Big Chimney.
Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.