CHRISTINE G. THOMAS, 72, of St. Albans, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, October 3, 2021.
Christine was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She was a member of Grace Baptist Temple in St. Albans. She was born in St. Albans on July 12, 1949, to Dorothy and Forest Thomas. She grew up on High Street and was a graduate of St. Albans High School. She was a long-time employee of Nitro Dodge, C&O Motors, and Moses Auto Group. Christine adored her grandchildren and enjoyed playing board games, doing daily crosswords, puzzles, and taking trips and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed feeding and watching the birds and squirrels that would visit the backyard.
Christine was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Thomas; her father, Forest Thomas; her sister, Carol Sue Cobbs; her sister, Connie Kisor; and her brother, Charles "Chuck" Thomas.
She is survived by her two sons, Greg (Denise) Spencer, Jr. of Lincoln University, PA; Brad (Sarah) Spencer of Canaan Valley, WV; her sister, Clyta Beckett of Angier, NC; Corrine (Harold) Harris of Greensboro, NC; Cynthia (Bill) Sanson of St. Albans; Charlotte Thomas of Culloden; Catherine (Dan) Harker of Westerville, OH; Clovia Jo (Russ) Chandler of Martinez, GA; and her brother, Carl (Claudia) Thomas of St. Albans; nine grandchildren and a host of beloved nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 4 - 6 p.m., with a memorial service immediately following at Casdorph and Curry Funeral Home, 110 B Street, St. Albans with the Rev. Brad Spencer officiating.