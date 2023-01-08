Thank you for Reading.

Christine Jones
SYSTEM

CHRISTINE JONES went home to be with the Lord onJanuary 4, 2023 at CAMC Memorial HospiceCare after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Christine was a loving wife and mother and would go above and beyond for her family. She was a homemaker, but was never a stranger to hard work. She was definitely one of a kind and will truly be missed by so many.

Tags

Recommended for you