CHRISTINE JONES went home to be with the Lord onJanuary 4, 2023 at CAMC Memorial HospiceCare after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Christine was a loving wife and mother and would go above and beyond for her family. She was a homemaker, but was never a stranger to hard work. She was definitely one of a kind and will truly be missed by so many.
Preceding her in death were parents, Charles and Mary Sarah Cook Holstine; sisters, Drema Gibson and Thelma Gibson.
Surviving are her husband, Kermit Jones; daughters, Jennifer Hammond (Joe) of Louisa, Kentucky, Julia Jones of Belle, Chasity Bragg (fiancé, Jerry Grubbs); brothers, Vernon Gibson of Liberty, Roy Gibson of Nitro, Carl Gibson and Michael Gibson both of Cedar Grove; grandchildren, Angel Osborne, Joshua, Tina Ashley, Sarah and Royce Jones; great grandchildren, Alan and Erin Crum, Olivia, Matthew and Royce Jones.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, January 9, 2023 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle with Pastor Charles Bolen officiating. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Sissonville. Visitation will be for one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Monday.
The family would like to thank the CAMC Cancer Center and CAMC Memorial HospiceCare for their excellent care, support and kindness.