At the of age 98 CHRISTINE LEWIS peacefully went to be with the Lord on April 6, 2022. Christine Lewis was born to James Terry and Dora Carter on March 7, 1924. She received her diploma from Simmons High School.
She was very devoted to Jesus her Lord and active in her church. She faithfully served the Lord wherever there was need. She became a Mother at Temple of Faith Ministries under the leadership of Bishop T.D Jakes. She was a current member and Mother at Abundant Life Ministries under the leadership of Bishop Wayne R. Crozier.
She married the love of her life John L. Lewis, Jr. and they were married for 60 years. As the matriarch she really loved her family, she adopted many others as her family and told them all about Jesus. She loved all sports and was a faithful Dallas Cowboys fan.
She was preceded in death by her husband John L. Lewis, Jr., her sons, Roderick and Dallas. Her sisters Estell and Elvin, and brothers Watson Sr, and James. Those left to mourn her are her children Lola Lewis (VA), John L. Lewis III (Millicent) (MO), Yvonne James, (TX), devoted daughter, Tammi Lewis, and adopted daughter Gloria Bush. Grandchildren, Roderick Lewis, Regina Ogbourne, Nacobi Lewis, Trishawn Holly, Lawrence (JImmy) Harper, Casey James (CJ), Taniea Reynolds, Jeremy Dobbins, and John L. Lewis IV., and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends whom she cherished.
The family would like to thank her care takers Sya, Yvonne, and Sonia and the Hubbard Hospice House at Thomas Hospital for their professionalism and compassionate care.
Services being held on Wednesday April 13, at 1 p.m. at Abundant Life Ministries in Charleston, WV. Friends may visit for viewing one hour prior to the service.