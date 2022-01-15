Christine Williams Jan 15, 2022 31 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHRISTINE WILLIAMS, 77, of Danville, WV passed away January 12, 2022. Service will be 11 a.m. Sunday, January 15 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville with visitation one hour prior to the service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Danville Christine Williams Wv Pass Away Funeral Home Visitation Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Clarence William Scott Jr. Johnie Pat Brown Ruby Orwahua Stokes Hairston Debbie Hopkins Jimmy Mike Zifilippo Douglas James Harrison Jr. James Daniel McKay Blank Larry Jackson Sigman Blank Greg “Tank” McCracken Blank Duwayne Marshall Arnold Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 15, 2022 Daily Mail WV Two WV towns pool resources to invigorate community Two strangers united through loss at top of the Andes Diane Tarantini: A children's book is born Rocky Mountain highlights: Charleston native recounts fateful encounter, other worldly outdoor adventures YWCA Women of Achievement to be recognized at February luncheon ceremony