CHRISTOPHER AARON DAUGHERTY, 41, of Southaven, MS, formerly of Summersville, WV passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at his home. Born July 20, 1980 at Beckley, WV, he was a son of Jack (Angela Amick) Daugherty of Summersville and Shirley (Bill) McVay of Southaven, MS. He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Clifford and Marjorie Daugherty and maternal grandparents, Melvin and Beulah Brown.
Chris was a Methodist by Faith and attended Memorial United Methodist Church and Pierson Chapel. He was a graduate of Fayette Plateau Vocational Technical School and Nicholas County High School. Chris was an accomplished electrician and was certified in Industrial Electricity. He previously worked for AFCO Industries, Valvoline shland Inc., Marietta Corporation, AFP Lightning Components, Sherwin Williams, Lignetics of WV, Newcomb Electric and Elcomm and responsibilities included Lead Maintenance Electrician, Lead Electrician, Lead Maintenance Technician, and Journeyman Electrician. He was recently hired by Tesla in Austin, TX and was looking forward to another work adventure. Chris had a gift of being able to repair anything that was broken.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by one brother, Eric (Tari Workman) Daugherty of Hernando, Mississippi; aunts, Barbara (Gerry) Cox and Cathy (Mark) Hennings of Wilmington, Delaware; and Opal Moore of Hominy Falls; uncles, Doug (Wanda) Brown, David (Margaret) Brown, and Perry (Penny) Brown of Hominy Falls; cousins, Garrett (Ashley) Hennings of Wilmington, Delaware, Geremy (Tori Dearman) Cox of Tupelo, Mississippi, Caitlyn (Jon Gregor) Hennings of Clawson, Michigan, Preston (Dawn) Brown of Craigsville, and Trinton (Jan) Brown of Mt. Lookout.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, March 20, 2022 in the White Funeral Home at Summersville with Pastor Dave Lancaster officiating. Interment will follow in the Walker Memorial Park at Summersville.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday one-hour prior to the funeral services.