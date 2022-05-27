CHRISTOPHER ALAN CAMPBELL, my wonderful, loving, caring, gentle and kindhearted son, passed away very unexpectedly at the young age of 43, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. He was born September 19, 1978, in Charleston, West Virginia. Chris worked at FedEx in Whitsett, North Carolina as a forklift operator and dockworker. He was a 1997 graduate of DuPont High School.
Survived by his mother, Amy Mullens Campbell and step-dad, Keith Paxton; sister, Michelle Campbell; brother, Brandon (Rachel); nephew, Braydon; nieces, Allyson White and Amy Marshall; great-niece, Brynleigh; father, Bruce Campbell (Robin); half-sister, Alisha; step-sisters, Mandy and Misty; uncles, Michael and Mitchell Mullens, Todd Pennell; aunts, Julie Lawson, Becky Combs (Scott), Laura Beard (Ben), and Tina Manley (Billy); special great-aunt, Connie Tedrow; special friend, Ann Brady; many, many cousins, family friends and co-workers at FedEx.
Chris was his step-dad's fishing and racing buddy. He loved playing his electric & acoustic guitars and writing his own songs. Chris made me and his step-dad breakfast every morning. He was my arm to lean on and checked on me constantly. He loved to cook.
Preceding him in death maternal grandparents, Marshall and Sylvia Mullens; paternal grandparents, Jack Campbell and Dolores Jones; aunts and uncles, Kathryn, John Paul, Vernon, Christy and Jackie Campbell.
Special Thanks to the nurses and doctors at Alamance Regional Medical Center and Duke Regional Medical Center especially Cheryl and Ashleigh for their kindness and care.
Chris will be so missed.
The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, with Pastor Fred Christian officiating. Family and friends may gather for the visitation from 12 Noon until time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Amy Campbell in Care of Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, 4203 Salines Drive, Malden, WV 25306 to assist with funeral expenses.