CHRISTOPHER ALLEN GREY, 23, of Montgomery, WV unexpectedly passed away April 6th, 2021. Christopher was born on October 24, 1997 in Charleston to John and Amy, the happiest moment of their life. He was always the sweetest and loving soul to all who met him; to know him was to love him. He always wanted to help everyone and to have people around him.Christopher graduated from Ripley High School in 2016.Christopher was a loving son, grandson, brother and friend to so many. He enjoyed playing video games, organizing anything, computers, working with his Dad on different projects and spending time with his family. He was on furlough due to the COVID pandemic from JC Penney's at the Charleston Town Center. He had also previously worked at Kroger's and Starbucks.
Christopher made his home with his Grandmother, Wanda Grey in Montgomery. He is survived by his Father, John Christopher Grey of Montgomery, Mother and Stepfather, Amy and Alvin Stewart (Campbells Creek), Sisters Lilly and Abby Stewart (Campbells Creek), Step Sister, Alysca Null (Steven)of Ripley, Step Brother, Talon Akers (North Carolina), Step Sister Crystal Suggs (Clayton) Parkersburg, Grandmother, Wanda Grey of Montgomery, Grandfather, John Grey (Robin) of Charleston, Grandmother and Grandfather Debbie and Jeff Seamen of Dixie, Ryan and Stephanie Smith (cousin, Sammy O), Heather DeViese (cousin, Addison), Sara Grey (Jason) TN, Rick and Staci Elkins (cousins, Rick and Cheyenne) Fayetteville.
Service will be at 1 p.m., on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Rev. James Baldwin officiating. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park at London. Friends may call from 7 until 9 p.m., on Wednesday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com