CHRISTOPHER ALLEN WORKMAN, 59, of Dunbar, went home to be with the Lord on July 30, 2020 at 5:37 p.m.
He graduated from Dunbar High School in 1980 and earned his BA in Political Science, Philosophy and Business Administration Management. Christopher was employed by G4S Wackenut Security Service. He was also a part of the Christian community and studied the theology of God.
Christopher loved to play golf, which he played his whole life, placing in many golf tournaments alongside his beloved friend of 43 years, Jimmy Rizzo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John R. "Mutt" Workman and Mildred Young; and 7 other siblings.
Christopher's life was always celebrated with nieces and nephews of all generations.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in care of Keller Funeral Homer, Dunbar.