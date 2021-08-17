CHRISTOPHER "CHIP" KUNHAVIJIT, 46, of Charleston, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021, at his home.
Chip was born in Charleston on July 9, 1975, to Adul Kunhavijit and Nancy Riley Kennedy. He was a graduate of West Virginia State University with a degree in Sociology. He was a CPS and APS worker and was an avid music lover.
He is survived by his son, Christopher O. Kunhavijit of Charleston; parents, Steve and Nancy Kennedy of Charleston; father, Adul Kunhavijit of Thailand; granddaughter, Elvie Kunhavijit; brothers, Michael Kunhavijit of Ft. Campbell, TN. and Nicholaus Kennedy of Ft. Carson, CO.; sisters, Mia Kunhavijit and Alisa Neto, both of Maryland; step-daughter, Marlee Francis of Columbus, OH.
At Chip's request, cremation will be honored and a Memorial Gathering with family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 18, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.
