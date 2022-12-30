CHRISTOPHER DAVID WRIGHT, of Charleston, WV passed away surrounded by family and friends on December 27, 2022.
Chris was born April 3, 1978 to Dave and Debbie Wright, in Parkersburg, WV. He was a graduate of Parkersburg Catholic High School and West Virginia State University.
He was extremely passionate about helping others. He was the first to offer a helping hand to any neighbor, and very much enjoyed his work with the Good Shepherd Food Pantry. He also enjoyed helping out the WV Kids Cancer Crusaders every chance he got, including helping to get the Inaugural WVKCC Golf Classic off and running.
Christopher was preceded in death by his father, David Vaughn Wright, his maternal grandparents, Vincent and Mary Lou Maroney, and his paternal grandparents, Bern and Juanita Wright.
He is survived by his mother, Deborah Maroney Wright, his sister Kimberly Earl and her husband Cody, and his greatest joys, nephews Dakota, Jackson and Wyatt, and niece Maddox, all of Charleston, WV; many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins; and the countless friends across the globe who called him Uncle Chris.
A mass to honor Christopher's life will be held at noon on Saturday December 31, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, South Charleston with Father Dominik Baok, SVD officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.
Family requests you come dressed comfortably in your favorite WVU attire, or any Old Gold and Blue.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Good Shepherd Food Pantry online at gsfp.square.site or by check to P.O. Box 65, Montgomery, WV 25136
OR to the WV Kids Cancer Crusaders online at wvkidscc.org or by check to P.O. Box 11029 Charleston, WV, 25339.
Memories may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.