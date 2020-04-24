CHRISTOPHER "DAVY" COOPER, of Smyrna, Tenn., originally of Hamlin, W.Va., entered the gates of heaven on April 19, 2020, at the age of 30 years and 29 days. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 25, at Lovejoy Cemetery, Palermo, W.Va. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is assisting the family with arrangements.
Funerals for Friday, April 24, 2020
Fisher, Glen - 2 p.m., Ware Cemetery, Cowger Hill.
Rasnic, Grover - 2 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.
Russell, Bernie - 11 a.m., Teays Hill Cemetery, St. Albans.
Spencer, Julie - 1 p.m., Roberts Family Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry.