CHRISTOPHER F. ALVARO, 57, of Marlinton passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, at Mountain Grove Cemetery in Mountain Grove, VA. Burial will follow in the cemetery.