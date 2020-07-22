CHRISTOPHER F. ALVARO, 57, of Marlinton passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, at Mountain Grove Cemetery in Mountain Grove, VA. Burial will follow in the cemetery.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.