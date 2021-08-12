CHRISTOPHER JASON MITCHELL, 38, of Madison, WV left this earth August 7, 2021. He was born August 10, 1982 to Charles "Buck" and Grace Ann Mitchell of Madison.
Christopher attended Scott High School where he graduated in 2000. He also attended Garnet Career Center and graduated in 2008, where he studied Licensed Practical Nursing and worked as a LPN for 13 years. Christopher loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter, fisherman and sports fan. He was WVU's biggest fan, win or lose. Christopher was extremely intelligent with a passion for knowledge. Though Christopher never had any children of his own, he loved spending time with his nieces and nephews, and loved them as his own. Some of his greatest joys were days spent playing in the yard, playing video games, barbies, getting makeovers, or having dance parties.
Christopher was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Charles and Madge Matney Mitchell; maternal grandparents Jack and Mary Hill Bunting; brother Joshua Mitchell; uncle Victor Bunting; and brother in law Chris Ryan.
Left to cherish his memory along with his parents are his two brothers, Chuck (Kris) Mitchell, and Rob (Ivy) Mitchell; two sisters, Kelly Ryan and Jessica (Jeremy) Caldwell; nine nieces and one nephew, Kendyl (Zac) Harvey, Matney Ryan (Cody Lovejoy), Dylan Ryan, Kaidence and Kynlee Caldwell, Natalie, Nathan and Adrianna Mitchell and Carlee and Cameron Mitchell; three great nephews and one great niece Luke and Layton Lovejoy and Asher and Kennedy Harvey; maternal grandmother Charlotte Bunting; as well as a host of other friends and family. Christopher will forever be remembered, loved, missed, cherished and celebrated. If you or someone you love is struggling with mental illness, please reach out for help.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Christophers honor at the funeral home.
Service will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 13, 2021 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville with Gary Gillispie and Nathan Epling officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens, Madison, WV.
Visitation one hour prior to the service.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.