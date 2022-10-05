Thank you for Reading.

Christopher “Kit” Martin
CHRISTOPHER "KIT" MARTIN, age 58, of South Charleston left his earthly body for the next great ride of life on September 23, 2022.

Kit was a gift to Robert William Martin and Shirley Laverne Mauney on April 9, 1963. He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Michelle Martin (Roles), siblings Robert Martin II & Jodi Martin-Wasson, 3 nieces, a nephew, seven fur babies, countless rescues and numerous loving extended family members & friends.

