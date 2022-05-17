CHRISTOPHER LEE SANDS passed away on May 11, 2022 at the age of 62, in his hometown of Charleston, WV following an extended illness. His battle with serious medical issues in recent months showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile. Despite the pain, Chris came out a hero and stayed strong until the end. Chris was born on Dec 26, 1959 in Freeport, IL and was the son of Gerald and the late Jo Ellen Wagner Sands. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Lora Neal Sands. Chris proudly and honorably served his country in the US NAVY. He was a Title-Transporta- tion Engineering Technologist 2 (TRETAS) for the WV Division of Highways with 27 years of faithful and dedicated service. Chris was an active member of Living Faith Church, Marmet WV where he served in numerous capacities and was always willing to lend a helping hand.
Chris is survived by his father, Jerry of Freeport, IL sister Holly also of Freeport, IL. He is also survived by Son and daughter-in-law, Trevor and BeShawn Sands of Melbourne FL, two grandsons, Josiah and TreyShawn and a host of church family and friends.
Chris will be honored in a celebration of life on Wednesday, May 18, at Living Faith Church, 9203 Ohio Ave Marmet, WV, with Pastors Mark Thomas, Don Kinder and Frank Thomas officiating. Visiting hours from 6-6:30 p.m., with ceremony beginning at 6:30 p.m. Even though his extended illness took him away from this world, his loving heart left a beacon of light for all who encountered him. Chris has fought a good fight, finished his course, and he has kept the faith. Affordable cremations of West Virginia is proudly serving the Sands family. Condolences may be extended to Trevor and Beshawn Sands at 867 Van Buren St, Melbourne FL 32935.