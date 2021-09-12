CHRISTOPHER NOYES "GUS" BANKS, age 80, died unexpectedly September 6, 2021, at Spotsylvania Regional Hospital. He was born August 13, 1941, in Charleston, WV, the son of the late Dr. John Bankhead Banks and Catherine Dana (Smith) Banks.
Gus graduated from Christchurch School in Christchurch, VA in 1961; Morris Harvey College in Charleston, West Virginia, with a Bachelor of Arts in 1966; and The Stonier Graduate School of Banking of American Bankers Association in cooperation with Rutgers -- The State University in 1983.
Gus spent many years in the banking industry, most recently working at Fayette County National Bank in Fayetteville, WV.
Gus served his country during the Vietnam War and loved talking to other veterans about his time in the Air Force.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, John Bankhead Banks, Jr, and a sister, Roxalana "Pet" (Banks) Jesser. Gus was also predeceased by his wife, Priscilla Ann "Chick" (Cavender Ashley) Banks, and a stepson, Michael Ashley.
Surviving is his son, Christopher Noyes Banks Jr. and his wife, Tamara, of Fayetteville, WV, and their son, Joel Alexander Noyes Banks. Also surviving is his stepson, Mark Ashley and his wife, Sarah, of Key West, FL and their daughter, Madeline Ashley. Survivors also include Michael's children, a daughter, Cameron Gray Ashley, and a son, Noah Michael Ashley, of Gloucester, VA. Gus also leaves a loving friend, Carolyn Osborn, and many relatives and friends who will miss him greatly.
Covenant Funeral Service is handling his cremation and his ashes will be spread at a family-owned location in Lewisburg, West Virginia at a later date.