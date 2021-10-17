CHRISTOPHER SAX SMITH, of Shepherdstown and Charleston, died on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Chris was born on Jan. 31, 1955 in Newark, New Jersey, the fifth of seven children of Joseph J. and Rosemary Smith (Murray). In 1966, Chris's father was transferred to work at the Union Carbide Tech Center, and the family moved to Charleston.
Chris graduated from Charleston Catholic High School in 1973 and WVU in 1977, where he was Co-Captain of the West Virginia University Swim Team. Chris graduated in 1981 from Fordham University Law School in New York City, where he met the love of his life Nora Reynolds, whom he married in 1982.
Chris practiced law at Hoyer, Hoyer & Smith, PLLC, where he remained a partner/member until his death. He was an avid bird hunter and fly fisherman, and he raised and trained English Llewellyn Setters for over 25 years. He leaves a family legacy of hard work and integrity, humor and kindness.
Chris leaves behind his wife, Nora Dare, his children, daughter Nicola ("Nicky") Dare Smith of Harpers Ferry, and her partner Thomas J. King, and son Dr. Edward ("Ted") Reynolds Smith, and his wife, Dr. Emily Mayhew of Shenandoah Junction, along with two grandchildren, Jackson Robert Smith, and Holston Christopher Smith. Chris also leaves behind his sister, Joellen Duckworth (Jim) of Columbus; brother, Stephen Smith (Rebecca) of Miami; sister, Beverly Brendle of Pittsburgh; sister, Virginia Capocci (Joe) of Columbus; brother, Alan Smith (Anne) of Raleigh; sister, Maggie Lynch (Greg Gutt) of Northern Virginia, and many nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews.
In lieu of a service, the family asks that donations may be made in Christipher's name to Hospice of the Eastern Panhandle and St. Agnes Church in Shepherdstown. Condolences may also be sent to the family at P.O. Box 805, Harpers Ferry, 25425.