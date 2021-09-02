CHRISTOPHER STEPHEN SCHUMACHER "MACHER", 42, passed away unexpectedly Saturday August 28th, 2021.
Chris was born in Charleston, West Virginia May 1, 1979 to Stephen William Schumacher of Charleston and Barbara Ellen (Persinger) Saunders of South Charleston. Chris graduated from George Washington High School in 1997, received a BA in Sociology and Anthropology from West Virginia University in 2002 and obtained a Juris Doctorate from Appalachian School of Law in 2014.
Chris was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Robert C. Schumacher, and his maternal grandparents Edward and Mary Persinger.
Chris was the proud father of two beautiful sons, Caden James Barbour and Jonah Christopher Schumacher, who emulate his smile, energy, enthusiasm and spirit.
In addition to his parents and children he is survived by stepparents Jerry Saunders and Debbie Schumacher; paternal grandmother Jean Schumacher, Charleston, WV; sister Jennifer (Mark) Fullen, Fairmont, WV; stepsisters Connie Massey, Murfreesboro, TN and Katie (Wesley) Allen, Hurricane, WV as well as a large extended family and friends.
If you were fortunate enough to cross paths with Chris, then you know he was one of a kind, larger than life: happy-go-lucky, pure heart, strong faith, spiritual. He was funny, so smart, and always on the move ready for the next adventure life had to offer. Altruistic in the truest sense of the word, Chris was a bright light who certainly left his mark on this world.
A memorial service to honor Chris' life will be held Friday September 3, 2021. Family and close friends may gather at Sunset Memorial Park, 4301 MacCorkle Ave. SW, South Charleston, WV beginning at 4 p.m., followed by a brief service at 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority in memory of Christopher Schumacher, 601 Brooks St., Charleston, WV 25301.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the South Charleston Fire Department, Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, South Charleston Police Department and other first responders who are on the front lines every day being helpers for those unable to help themselves.