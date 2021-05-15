CHRISTOPHER WAYNE GRAHAM, 42, of Point Pleasant, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. In honoring Chris' wishes there will be no public services. Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is in charge of arrangements.
