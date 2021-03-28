CHRISTY DAWN CLINE, 48, of St. Albans, WV, peacefully received her angel wings on February 8th, 2021.
Christy was born on March 5th, 1972 to Cameron and Phyllis Cline Sr. in St. Albans, WV. After graduating from St. Albans High School in 1986, she went on to become a well-known cosmetologist, specializing in hair and nails.
Christy was such a bright, kind-hearted, and adventurous soul. Her gentle nature always prompted her to lend a hand to anyone who needed it. She had a knack for creativity, whether it was designing jewelry, arranging floral bouquets, cooking delicious meals, or sewing headbands and blankets for her granddaughters.
Christy was survived by her parents Cameron Cline, Sr. and Phyllis McGlothlin-Cline; her brother Cameron Cline, Jr.; her sister Jennifer Martin; her children Brandon Cline, Austin Montgomery, and Lanie Montgomery; her grandchildren Paris Wade and Evelynn Cline; and many more loving family and friends.
A memorial service will be held in her honor at a later date.