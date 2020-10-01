Christy Marie Lane

CHRISTY MARIE (STEVENS) LANE, 40, of Charleston passed away September 24, 2020 following a short illness.
She was an employee with Little Caesar's Pizza.
Preceding her in death were her father, Rickey Stevens; grandparents, Eugene and Marie Stevens and Maywood and Rosalie Tucker.
Surviving are her sons, Christayveon and Ataysheon Smith; daughter, Ataysheawna Smith; mother, Gail Stevens; brothers, Keith and Jessie Stevens all of Charleston; sisters, Stephanie Taylor of Charleston and Brianna DeWeese of Oklahoma.
A gathering of her family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle. In keeping with Christy's final requests, her cremation wishes will be honored following the visitation.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which require face masks to be worn and that social distancing be observed should you wish to attend the funeral service.
