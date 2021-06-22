Thank you for Reading.

CHUB DEAL, 92 of Summersville died Sunday June 20, 2021 in the Webster County Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday June 23rd in the Walker Memorial Park at Summersville. Friends may call at the Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

