CHUCK COMPTON, passed away. January 17, 2021. Services are Saturday, January 23, 2021, 2 p.m., Maryetta United Baptist Church. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will welcome friends and family on Friday, January 22, 2021, after 6 p.m. at the Central United Baptist Church Christian Center at Logan. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.
