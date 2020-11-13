CHUCKIE LEE MILLER, 65, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at his home on Lick Creek, Danville, WV.
Chuckie was born on July 18, 1955 to Maxwell and Anna Lou Miller of Danville. Chuckie was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Butchie and Terry Miller; and one sister Judith "Judy" Lafferty.
Chuckie is survived by his loving wife Charlotte of 48 years, daughter; Marsha (Michael) Caudill of Low Gap, son; Jeremy Miller of Danville, three sisters; Diana Miller, Wanda (Leo) Paynter, and Drema (Cledith) White all of Danville; one whom he considered a little brother, Scottie Paynter; two very special grandsons, Alex and Lucas Mullins whom he loved more than you could ever describe; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Chuckie enjoyed rabbit hunting and deer hunting with his three buddies Scottie, Bubba and Alex. He loved spending time with his family. Chuckie always had the biggest smile on his face. Always willing to help anyone in need. Chuckie had a heart of gold.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, November 14. Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV. Burial will follow in Danville Memorial Park, Indian Grave Rd, Danville, WV.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged.
