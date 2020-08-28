CINDY ANN RIDENOUR, 51, of Beaver, entered into eternal life on Friday, August 21, 2020 after suffering a short illness. Cindy was born December 9, 1968 in Montgomery, WV. Please visit www.odellfuneralhome.com for a full obituary and service information. O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements.
