CLARA ANN SIGMON 86 passed away suddenly on 3 August, 2022.
Clara was born 19 November 1935 in Charleston West Virginia, the youngest daughter in a family of 7. She attended Charleston High School and graduated in 1953. She entered nursing school in Montgomery West Virginia at Laird Memorial Hospital and graduated in 1955. She was the first person to pay back her school loan.
Clara married Harold Foster Sigmon, a Navy pilot in September 1956. Clara was a loyal Navy wife and mother, but also continued her career in nursing.
Clara settled with her family in Alameda in 1970. She continued to work first as a registered nurse, then as a BSN when she earned her degree at age 40. She opened up her own skin care business in 1985. Tragically, Hal developed Alzheimer's disease in 1991, succumbing in 1995. Clara overcame this tragedy, and went on to travel extensively, visiting sons and grandchildren all over the world. Paris was her favorite destination. She joined the Twin Towers United Methodist Church, leading the Crop Hunger Walk for many years, assisting domestic violence victims and serving on various church committees. She was an enthusiastic Oakland A's fan as well. She remained in her home for decades until recently moving to the Oakmont memory care campus.
She was proceeded in death by her parents Ora Via (Wheeler) and Willis Via, and her siblings, Adeline Elmore, Gilford Via,, Ernest Via, Jessie Raines, Tom and Lawrence Via, and her husband, Harold Foster Sigmon.
She is survived by her sons Michael, (Marjorie), Mark, (Elise), and Hank, (Edie), grandchildren Luke Konno, (Jenna), Nicholas Tsuto (Gabrielle), David Sigmon, Brian Sigmon, Ciara Sigmon, (Loren), Cailley Cole-Sigmon and Sarah Cole-Sigmon, and great grandson Kason Konno.
A memorial service is planned for 26 August at the Twin Towers United Methodist Church in Alameda at 1100, with a simple internment at 1 p.m. A reception will follow at the Sigmon house on Northwood Dr.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to the Alzheimer's Association, or the Crop Hunger Walk.