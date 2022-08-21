Thank you for Reading.

Clara Ann Sigmon
CLARA ANN SIGMON 86 passed away suddenly on 3 August, 2022.

Clara was born 19 November 1935 in Charleston West Virginia, the youngest daughter in a family of 7. She attended Charleston High School and graduated in 1953. She entered nursing school in Montgomery West Virginia at Laird Memorial Hospital and graduated in 1955. She was the first person to pay back her school loan.

