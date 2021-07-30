Ralston
CLARA DAWN VICKERS RALSTON, 78, of Alkol, WV, went home Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston.
She was a Kindergarten teacher at Woodville Elementary for more than 30 years and a member of Sycamore Grove Baptist Church.
Clara was preceded in death by her parents, John and Elizabeth Tully; and brothers, Carson and Johnny Tully.
She is survived by daughter, Kellie D. (Hector) Ruiz; brother, Bill Tully; grandchildren, April (Josh) Gordon, Angie (Brandon) Geer, Audra (Adam) Collins, Jason (Kelly) Ruiz, Matthew (Chloe Lucas) Ruiz, and Nathanial Ruiz; great grandchildren Brooke, Keely, Eli, Chloe, Jaylee, Brantlee, Aiden and Max.
Service will be 2 p.m., Sunday, August 1, 2021 at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek with Pastor Mark Ruby officiating. Burial will follow at Danville Memorial Park in Danville. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.