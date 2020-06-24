Clara "Happy" Fowler

Clara "Happy" Fowler
CLARA "HAPPY" (JIVIDEN) FOWLER, 90, of Eleanor, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2020, at her home.

Her family is original Town of Eleanor homesteaders. She worked for CAMC in the patient accounts department for several years.

Born November 27, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Avrille and Mary Jividen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61years, Harold M. Fowler; son, Joseph E. Fowler; three brothers and three sisters.

Survivors include her grandchildren, Jodi Fowler, Joseph E. Fowler II and Katie Casto; great - grandchildren, Austin Davis, Taylor Davis, Aubree Fowler, Jeremy Burdette II, Jolee Hudson, Kylie Parsons, Hailey Casto and Adonis Casto.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at Raynes Funeral Home (Eleanor Chapel), with Pastor David Panaro Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Beech Grove Cemetery, Eleanor. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family and the guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor, is in charge of arrangements.

