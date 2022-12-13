Clara Houpt Dec 13, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CLARA HOUPT, 88, of St. Albans passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Meadowbrook Acres Nursing Center, of Charleston.She is survived by her step daughter, Margo Houpt.A service will begin at 10 a.m., Wednesday, December 14, with Pastor Tommy Bartlett officiating. She will be held at Koontz Cemetery in Clendenin, WV.Visitation will be from 9:30 - 10 a.m. at the funeral home.Online condolences may be made at www.haferfuneralhome.net.Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Clara Houpt Margo Houpt Condolence Tommy Bartlett Funeral Home Visitation Recommended for you Local Spotlight Clara Evelyn Adkins Pistore Sandra Elaine Gorsky Jenifer Lynn Brown Carolyn Armada Breckenridge Margaret Edna Patterson Sayles Randy E. Harris Edward Burdette Means Linda Rodgers Mary Louise Burgess Carolyn Armada Breckenridge Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 13, 2022 Daily Mail WV Christian nationalism a 'new term for a very old problem' Power and faith: What two coalitions teach us about American politics University of Charleston implements Virtual Reality Education Laboratory John Warren Davis: A trailblazing educator Ever popular evergreen tree still a family Christmas favorite