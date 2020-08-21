Essential reporting in volatile times.

CLARA INEZ ADKINS LUCAS, 74 of Branchland went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, August 22. Interment will follow at Green Valley Cemetery, Branchland, WV. Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, August 22, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.