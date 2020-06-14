Clara Lea Parsons

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


CLARA LEA PARSONS, 72, of Gassaway, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020. Upon her request, the body has been cremated. Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton, is honored to be serving the Parsons family.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, June 14, 2020

Coen, Ella - 2 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, Spencer.

Edds, Wayne - 1 p.m., Little Creek Park, South Charleston.

Harris, Edna - 11 a.m., Clover Cemetery, near Spencer.

Lowe, Johnny - 2 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Morrison III, Kenneth - 1 p.m., Ridenour Lake, Nitro, bring your fishing gear.

Pomeroy, Geral - 3 p.m., Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Rainelle.

Rogers, Carol - 1 p.m., New Antioch Baptist Church, Dog Run.

Zicafoose, Frances - 2 p.m., West Virginia Memorial Gardens, Calvin.