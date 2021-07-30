CLARA LEE TURLEY, 71, of Alum Creek, WV, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Clara died peacefully at the home of her brother, Gerald (Sue) Priestley with her family by her side.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David; sister, Ruth Carol Bailey; and parents, Granville and Ruth Priestley.
She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Robin (Greg) Myers, Michael (Michelle) Bailey, David (Monica) Priestley, and Kenneth (Rachel) Priestley.
Service will be 12 p.m., Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek with Pastor Daniel Dent officiating. Burial will follow at Lively Cemetery, Sod, WV. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Kanawha Hospice.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Rad, Alum Creek, WV