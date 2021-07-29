CLARA LEE TURLEY, 71, of Alum Creek, WV, went home Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Service will be 12 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek. Burial will follow at Lively Cemetery, Sod, WV. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.