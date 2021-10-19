CLARA SUE CALDWELL HATFIELD, 85, of Boiling Springs, SC, formerly of Chesapeake, WV, passed away Friday, October 15, 2021, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice House after a brief illness. Sue was born at home on Venable Ave in Chesapeake, WV on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 1935, to James and Virginia Caldwell. In the Spring of 1952, at age 16, Sue earned her diploma from Charleston High School. At the same time, she received a degree in classical piano from the Mason College of Music and Fine Arts. In 1953, Sue graduated from Charleston, WV School of Commerce.
While there, Sue met Don Hatfield of Pike KY. They wed on Mother's Day, May 9, 1954, in the same room where she was born in Chesapeake. Sue and Don were married for 56 years until Don's death on October 15, 2010.
At 17, Sue began her working career at the WV Department of Education in the secretarial pool. From there, she held the role of Executive Assistant to the Director of Mining and Reclamation for the State of WV. In 1977, Sue began serving as Clerk for the City of Chesapeake, WV and held that role 42 years until her retirement in November 2019 at age 83. She was a faithful servant of the community, and was involved in numerous city, county, state and federal elections during her years as City Clerk.
Sue was a faithful wife, and deeply devoted to her children. She was quite handy with a sewing machine making beautiful clothes and loved to crochet. Other hobbies included family table games, computer games, and crossword puzzles.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, James Clarington Grimes Caldwell and Virginia Dare Hemmings Caldwell, husband Donald Wayne Hatfield, Sr. and son, Donald Wayne (Butch) Hatfield, Jr.
She is survived by a daughter, Donna Sue Haynes (Tim) of Boiling Springs, SC, grandchildren, James Andrew Hatfield, of Prestonsburg, KY, Rebekah Leigh Edwards (Joshua) of Nashville, TN, Timothy (TJ) Josiah Haynes of Antioch, TN, and Isabella (Jason) King of Prestonsburg, KY. Sue has one great-grandson, Christian Clyde-Gresham Edwards of Nashville, TN and a nephew (who was more like a son) Jerry (Ernie) King, Jr. (Shirley) of Chesapeake, WV. She also has other surviving cousins and beloved friends.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 24, at 5 p.m. at the Spartanburg 1st Church of the Nazarene, with the Reverends Tim Haynes and Travis Yarborough officiating. A dinner will follow at 6 p.m. in the church's gymnasium, open to any in attendance.
If you wish to view the service online, please join our livestream at: spartanburgnaz.online.church
Flowers are appreciated. Alternatively, you may donate a monetary gift to Spartanburg 1st Church of the Nazarene for a memorial display in the church's prayer garden.