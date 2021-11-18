CLARENCE DUANE (JAMIE) JAMISON, 85, of Youngsville, NC, formerly of Elkview, WV, passed away peacefully on November 15, 2021, at home.
He was born in Martinsburg, WV to the late Clarence and Lola Jamison. He received his Civil Engineering Degree from West Virginia University and worked for over 30 years with the WV Department of Highways. He was a proud Emeritus Alumni and an avid fan of the Mountaineers. He also enjoyed bowling on the State House League where he met his wife, Yvonne Abdalla Jamison, of 53 years. After retirement, they enjoyed going on cruises and vacationing with family.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Mark Duane.
Duane is survived by his loving wife, Yvonne; 2 daughters, Terri (Scott) Amos and Tina (Bob) Ross; 5 grandchildren, Jared and Lola Amos and Dylan, Dakota, and Colton Ross; and his sister Paige (Dave) Marchette.
A service to Honor the Life of Clarence will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, WV with H.R. Whittington officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Family and friends may visit on Friday, November 19, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home.
A special thank you is extended to Michelle Mayor, a loving caregiver to both Duane and Yvonne.