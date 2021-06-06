Clarence Edward Burdette

CLARENCE E. BURDETTE of Cross Lanes, WV was born on June 20, 1931 in Nitro, WV. He passed away on May 31, 2021 at Brookdale Charleston Gardens.
Clarence was preceded in death by his wife Dolores, his parents, Delbert and Wilma Burdette of Nitro; sister, Uthel Hissom of Nitro; nephew, James Hissom and daughter-in-law Sandra Burdette both of Charleston, WV and beloved granddaughter, Elizabeth Snyder of Kearneysville, WV.
Clarence is survived by his daughter Jean Snyder and husband Stephen of Kearneysville, WV; son Edward Burdette of Charleston, WV and nephew Joseph Hissom of Ashland, KY.
Clarence was a 1949 graduate of Nitro High School where he was Student Council President and participated in Football, Tennis, Band.
Clarence attended Marshall University where he lettered in tennis and received his undergraduate degree in mathematics and physical education in 1952, he also received a Masters degree in educational administration and geography from Marshall in 1956.
Clarence had a long career in education beginning as a math teacher and coach for Kanawha County schools, and rising to WV Deputy Superintendent of Schools. He also served as Director for the WV Bureau of Employment Programs under Governor Cecil Underwood.
Following his retirement, Clarence formed his own company, Human Resources Development Incorporated, providing consulting services and teaching assistance to many foreign countries wishing to improve their training programs for industries.
Throughout his long career, Clarence received many awards for his service and innovations in the fields of education and especially vocational education.
Clarence enjoyed wood working, hunting, fishing, camping and most of all playing golf with his son.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Friday, June 11, 2021 at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313.
Condolences can be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.